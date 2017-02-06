Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Talks Tax Filing Security

Tax season has officially started and many people have already received their forms to file.

West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, says it important to organize important documents in a secure place.

Morrisey emphasizes the importance of protecting your important information from thieves, including people rummaging through your trash.

He says thieves may be able to secure your personal information.

According to the Attorney General's office, there have been incidents where thieves have filed false tax returns in the name of another individual.

“So make sure you put everything in the right place. Secondly, you want to take the time whether you hire a professional or do it yourself you want to do it in a secure manner. A lot of times people are doing things online; make sure if you are going online your doing it securely,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey also says to make sure your are protected against cyber attacks by making sure you are on a secure network.

“This is the time of year when we hear about people at some of these internet café’s that may be able to access your information because your not on a secure system,” said Morrisey.

The Attorney General's office suggests shredding old documents containing personal information so that you’re not putting something in the trash that is giving someone the easy access to your information.

“Take the time to organize prepare carefully and look out for where your records go and your going to have a much better tax preparing experience,” said Morrisey.

To file your taxes online the IRS offers a list of many different sources that will help prepare tax returns in West Virginia.

The last day to file taxes is April 18.