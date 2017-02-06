Number of Rehabilitated Owls Increase at Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia

The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia does rehabilitation and release of all native migratory and non-migratory birds. This includes owls which have increased in numbers at the center this year.

"Because of the seventeen year Cicada hatch, there was probably more food source available during the breeding season, reproductive season, which may have allowed more of those young owls to reach this far," said Jesse Fallon, Director of Veterinary Medicine at the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia.

The most common reason for injury of the owls is being hit by cars on the roadways.

"This time of the year, food is a little more scarce, and so you may find that owls are coming in contact with people, or roadways, more frequently than they might in the spring or summer, when there's more plentiful prey," said Jesse Fallon.

The most common patients to the Center are eastern screech owls, barred owls, and great horned owls.

Half of the screech owls that are rescued at the center are able to be returned to the wild and if not, they can be placed in nature centers or zoos.

A main reason for not releasing the owls are eye injuries.

"The eyes of the owl are very commonly injured because they are so large, and eyes are obviously critically important to owls hunting success," said Jesse Fallon.

Other common injuries are head trauma and fractures.

"And when the birds are stable, they will go into our rehabilitation center that's where most of the birds spend most of their time healing up before they are released back to the wild," said Katie Fallon, Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia.

If you happen to find an injured owl in the wild, the first step is to get it restrained safely and be cautious of their sharp talons.

"If you have a thick pair of gloves, or a blanket to throw over the owl, that can be helpful. And then simply scooping the bird up and transferring it to a cardboard box, closing the box, keeping the bird quiet, in a dark place," said Jesse Fallon.

From there you can reach out to a licensed rehabilitator such as the Avian Conservation Center as soon as possible.