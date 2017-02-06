Clinic at WVU College of Law Receives Grant

A clinic at the West Virginia University College of Law has received $843,500 to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts in the state.

The LUSD law clinic will use the grant to help non-profit organizations and local governments provide affordable housing, fight poverty, and rebuild communities.The grant gives the clinic the resources to hire experts who can help its clients navigate complicated financing issues.

"We'll be working with community works, and another non-profit called Fahe, they both support affordable housing. And, instead of representing the individuals, we'll be helping those non-profits with their legal services needed to increase the number of affordable housing units that they have," said Katherine Garvey,

The grant will also support some of the LUSD law clinic's work in flood-impacted communities in southern West Virginia.