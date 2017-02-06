Community Conversation Continues in Bridgeport

The drug epidemic in Harrison County has led community leaders to come together in the fight.



Tuesday night, community leaders will meet at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport.

Guests include Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Attorney William Ihlenfeld, who is co-chairman of Governor Justice's new drug epidemic committee.

Organizers say they want to get plans in motion.

Ellen Condren, organizer, said "Our hopes for Tuesday night are to help the community be aware of the plan we are trying to develop for this area. We are trying to propose a model and we hope that will come out of this in all the areas of intervention, treatment, and recovery and prevention."



The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.