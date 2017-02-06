Dominion Donates Building to Harrison Co. BOE

A donation today by dominion to the Harrison County Board of education could bring new life to downtown.

Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said they're excited to move into the former dominion building on main street.... for many reasons.

Dr. Mark Manchin, Superintendent for Harrison County, said, "We envision it becoming the Harrison County Education Center. We envision all types of different groups coming in...we provide a lot of training in our offices..but not only that, community center for night classes and really grow and revitalize downtown from some of the things we will be doing in this office."

The Board of Education is off of E.B Saunders Way but Manchin says the move to closer downtown allows the board to connect to the community. And, Dominion says they are excited to donate the building because it represents their commitment to Clarksburg.

Brian Sheppard, Dominion of Dominion added, "It's an investment in our education system in Harrison County..the Board of Education is very excited about the facility. It gives them an opportunity to bring their employees to one location as well as set up a training center that they can do on-site training which will also bring individuals into the city on a regular basis which is also good for the businesses in Clarksburg"

Sheppard says Dominion was in the building for over 100 years. Neighbors of the downtown location say Dominion's donation boosts the economy..and more.

Michael Malfregeot of MVB Bank said, "When something like that happens right here..right in downtown..right here in our community..right in our central business district...what a huge impact not only economically cause its going to bring people downtown...it will bring traffic downtown...its going to impact all the businesses but from a community stand point everybody wins."

The Board of Education hopes to be in the building by late spring or early summer.