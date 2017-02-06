Mobile Food Bank to Visit Lewis County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Mobile Food Bank to Visit Lewis County

Posted: Updated:
By Alex Hines, Lewis, Gilmer, Barbour and Randolph County Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

An area food bank is working to keep Lewis County residents well fed.

The Mountaineer Food Bank will hold a mini-mobile food bank this Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Lewis County Senior Center in Weston.

Food bank staff say they're working with EQT to make the bank possible.

EQT sponsors similar events in seven different counties around the state.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.