Mobile Food Bank to Visit Lewis County

An area food bank is working to keep Lewis County residents well fed.
The Mountaineer Food Bank will hold a mini-mobile food bank this Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Lewis County Senior Center in Weston.
Food bank staff say they're working with EQT to make the bank possible.
EQT sponsors similar events in seven different counties around the state.
