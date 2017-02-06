Lewis County Commission Approves Grant to Digitize County Records

The Lewis County Commission is continuing a project to help its residents access information better.

At its regular meeting this morning, the Lewis County Commission approved and signed a grant to support efforts to digitize county records.

The records are being built into a database that will allow the public to access them faster and preserve the older paper documents.



"That's what the big purpose of this is as well," said Pat Boyle, Lewis County Commissioner. "Eventually all the old records will be online, but as you know it will take several years to do that because there's only so much money allocated from the state each year."



The county has been working with the same grant for the last eight years.