Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Feb. 6 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Feb. 6

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys’ and girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
    
Class AAA - Boys
    1. Capital (6)    13-3    96    1
    2. University (4)    16-1    93    3
    3. Morgantown    13-3    70    2
    4. Parkersburg    12-4    58    8
    5. Musselman    13-3    56    5
    6. George Washington    14-4    51    4
    7. Huntington    12-4    38    7
    8. Woodrow Wilson    11-5    33    10
    9. Martinsburg    10-7    21    6
    10. South Charleston    12-5    18    NR    
Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 14, Greenbrier East 2.
        
Class AA - Boys
    1. Bluefield (5)    14-2    92    1
    2. Fairmont Senior (3)    13-3    91    2
    3. Mingo Central (1)    13-3    81    5
    4. Chapmanville    13-4    68    4
    5. Poca (1)    11-5    65    3
    6. Philip Barbour    12-3    47    7
    7. Sissonville    11-4    35    9
    8. East Fairmont    14-4    21    8
    (tie) North Marion    13-5    21    6
    10. Shady Spring    12-6    10    10    
Others receiving votes: Winfield 8, Westside 4, River View 3, Robert C. Byrd 2, Point Pleasant 1, Roane County 1.
        
Class A - Boys
    1. Wheeling Central (6)    16-2    96    1
    2. Ravenswood (2)    16-1    90    2
    3. Fayetteville (2)    16-0    83    3
    4. St. Marys    15-3    58    5
    (tie) Notre Dame    11-5    58    4
    6. Gilmer County    14-2    41    8
    (tie) Pendleton County    13-2    41    6
    8. Tug Valley    10-7    29    10
    9. Bishop Donahue    11-7    15    9
    10. Charleston Catholic    11-6    12    NR    
Others receiving votes: Madonna 9, Parkersburg Catholic 9, Pocahontas County 4, Williamstown 4, Magnolia 1.


Class AAA - Girls
    1. Huntington (9)    15-3    98    1
    2. Martinsburg (1)    16-2    83    4
    3. Buckhannon-Upshur    17-3    81    2
    4. South Charleston    14-4    69    3
    5. Parkersburg    15-4    55    8
    (tie) Parkersburg South    14-4    55    5
    7. Greenbrier East    13-5    36    7
    8. Spring Valley    10-6    31    9
    9. Morgantown    10-7    30    6
    10. St. Albans    11-7    6    NR    
Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 4, Spring Mills 1, Preston 1.
    
Class AA - Girls
    1. Bluefield (7)    15-1    97    1
    2. Winfield    17-1    83    2
    3. Wyoming East (2)    14-4    81    T4
    4. Fairmont Senior (1)    15-4    71    T4
    5. North Marion    16-3    66    3
    6. Lincoln    15-4    49    T6
    7. Westside    13-4    36    T6
    8. Sissonville    13-5    23    9
    9. River View    14-3    18    10
    10. Poca    13-5    16    8    
Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 9, Mingo Central 1.
    
Class A - Girls
    1. Wheeling Central (6)    18-1    95    1
    2. Summers County (2)    17-2    87    2
    3. Gilmer County    17-2    74    T3
    4. Saint Joseph Central (1)    11-6    73    T3
    5. Tucker County (1)    17-2    67    5
    6. Fayetteville    13-2    49    6
    7. Williamstown    14-3    39    7
    8. St. Marys    13-6    30    8
    9. Charleston Catholic    10-8    13    9
    (tie) Valley Wetzel    14-4    13    T10    
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 4, Union Grant 4, Trinity 1, Parkersburg Catholic 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.