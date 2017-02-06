Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Feb. 6

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys’ and girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAA - Boys
1. Capital (6) 13-3 96 1
2. University (4) 16-1 93 3
3. Morgantown 13-3 70 2
4. Parkersburg 12-4 58 8
5. Musselman 13-3 56 5
6. George Washington 14-4 51 4
7. Huntington 12-4 38 7
8. Woodrow Wilson 11-5 33 10
9. Martinsburg 10-7 21 6
10. South Charleston 12-5 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 14, Greenbrier East 2.
Class AA - Boys
1. Bluefield (5) 14-2 92 1
2. Fairmont Senior (3) 13-3 91 2
3. Mingo Central (1) 13-3 81 5
4. Chapmanville 13-4 68 4
5. Poca (1) 11-5 65 3
6. Philip Barbour 12-3 47 7
7. Sissonville 11-4 35 9
8. East Fairmont 14-4 21 8
(tie) North Marion 13-5 21 6
10. Shady Spring 12-6 10 10
Others receiving votes: Winfield 8, Westside 4, River View 3, Robert C. Byrd 2, Point Pleasant 1, Roane County 1.
Class A - Boys
1. Wheeling Central (6) 16-2 96 1
2. Ravenswood (2) 16-1 90 2
3. Fayetteville (2) 16-0 83 3
4. St. Marys 15-3 58 5
(tie) Notre Dame 11-5 58 4
6. Gilmer County 14-2 41 8
(tie) Pendleton County 13-2 41 6
8. Tug Valley 10-7 29 10
9. Bishop Donahue 11-7 15 9
10. Charleston Catholic 11-6 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Madonna 9, Parkersburg Catholic 9, Pocahontas County 4, Williamstown 4, Magnolia 1.
Class AAA - Girls
1. Huntington (9) 15-3 98 1
2. Martinsburg (1) 16-2 83 4
3. Buckhannon-Upshur 17-3 81 2
4. South Charleston 14-4 69 3
5. Parkersburg 15-4 55 8
(tie) Parkersburg South 14-4 55 5
7. Greenbrier East 13-5 36 7
8. Spring Valley 10-6 31 9
9. Morgantown 10-7 30 6
10. St. Albans 11-7 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 4, Spring Mills 1, Preston 1.
Class AA - Girls
1. Bluefield (7) 15-1 97 1
2. Winfield 17-1 83 2
3. Wyoming East (2) 14-4 81 T4
4. Fairmont Senior (1) 15-4 71 T4
5. North Marion 16-3 66 3
6. Lincoln 15-4 49 T6
7. Westside 13-4 36 T6
8. Sissonville 13-5 23 9
9. River View 14-3 18 10
10. Poca 13-5 16 8
Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 9, Mingo Central 1.
Class A - Girls
1. Wheeling Central (6) 18-1 95 1
2. Summers County (2) 17-2 87 2
3. Gilmer County 17-2 74 T3
4. Saint Joseph Central (1) 11-6 73 T3
5. Tucker County (1) 17-2 67 5
6. Fayetteville 13-2 49 6
7. Williamstown 14-3 39 7
8. St. Marys 13-6 30 8
9. Charleston Catholic 10-8 13 9
(tie) Valley Wetzel 14-4 13 T10
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 4, Union Grant 4, Trinity 1, Parkersburg Catholic 1.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
