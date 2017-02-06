Davis & Elkins College Displays Student Artwork

Randolph County Community Arts Center is currently displaying art from Davis & Elkins College.

The art exhibit began last Friday evening, and students were able to mingle with fellow artists around the community. Assistant Art Professor Michael Doig selected artwork from students throughout the campus community.

“We just wanted to put a show together that was colorful, amazing, and, in some ways representative of the community creative and expressive the way art is supposed to be,” says Doig.

This is the second year for the student exhibit. The artwork will be available for viewing until March 17.