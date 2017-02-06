Elkins City Police Begin Creative Changes

In response to several recent break-ins in and around the Elkins area, Interim Chief of Police J.C. Raffety will be issuing door hangers to all city police officers.

The hangers will act as a visual signal to business owners and residents, notifying them of police inspection.

Officers on the evening and midnight shifts will receive the door hangers and randomly select locations throughout the downtown area. Ensuring safety is the police department’s primary objective.

Chief Raffety says the hanger design has not yet been finalized and should begin to grace doorknobs throughout the community later this month.

Officers hope these signs will bring a level of peace to city residents and business owners and deter potential break-ins.