Museum And Restaurant Work To Honor Veterans

An area restaurant is working with a nearby museum to help honor area veterans.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Buckhannon is working with the Mountaineer Military Museum to support the construction of its new Korean War Memorial.

Customers can print a ticket online and bring it to the restaurant between 5-8 p.m. in the evening on February 20 to return a portion of their bill to the museum.

Staff said they're glad to make something as simple as going out for dinner helpful for the museum.

"We call it 'eat wings, raise funds.' So therefore, if you're already going to come out and have a good time, then why not get some of that back for the community?" said Billy Guhl, restaurant manager.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be found here.