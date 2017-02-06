D&E Partners with WVSOM to Prepare Students for Medical School

Davis & Elkins College and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will be partnering to benefit students planning to further their education in osteopathic medicine.

Beginning this spring, students will submit applications to the program and be mentored by faculty from the medical school, as well as D&E’s biology professor Dr. Shawn Stover.

“One thing that students will get in addition to the advice and the mentorship from me and the osteopathic school is they’ll be able to network with students,” says Stover. “They’ll be able to get firsthand information about what to expect once you get to medical school and what to expect when you get out of medical school.”

Students will begin the process during their sophomore year of college. The students who achieve a GPA of 3.4 or higher and have completed biology and chemistry prerequisites may apply for the program.

Students who excel in the program will be granted an expedited application review to WVSOM and an early admission interview. Candidates who are accepted will receive their approval prior to their senior year at D&E.

The application deadline is May 1. Contact Stover at (304) 637-1275 for application information.