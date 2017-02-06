Lawsuit Filed Against Former Harrison County Boarding School

A lawsuit filed against a former Harrison County boarding school states many children were abused during their time at the school.

Miracle Meadows, a Seventh Day Adventist boarding school in Salem, was forced to shut down in August 2014 after a teacher, Timothy Arrington, was arrested after being accused of choking and handcuffing a student. After further investigation, deputies charged school administrator Susan Gayle Clark on a variety of charges. Gayle Clark pleaded guilty to child neglect creating risk of bodily injury, failure to report, and obstructing an officer. She was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation.

The lawsuit, filed by two adult men who were former students at the school, names Seventh Day Adventist Church, North American Division, Inc.; Southern Union Conference Association of Seventh Day Adventists, Inc.; Kentucky-Tennessee Conference Association of Seventh Day Adventists, Inc.; Advent Home Learning Center, Inc.; Advent Home Youth Services, Inc.; Blondel Senior, Columbia Union Conference Association of Seventh Day Adventists, Inc.; Mountain View Conference Association of Seventh Day Adventists; Miracle Meadows School, Inc.; Susan Gayle Clark; and Timothy Arrington as defendants.

The men cited "extreme physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and neglect sustained by multiple children" at both Advent Home Learning Center in Calhoun, Tennessee and Miracle Meadows School in Salem. According to court documents, students were frequently transferred from one school to the other, and the plaintiffs were transferred to Miracle Meadows after they lived at Advent Home for more than two years.

The men state that they were abused at both schools. The lawsuit states that they were subjected to "malnourishment, isolationism, corporal punishment, starvation, and physical abuse." The lawsuit also states that children were "quarantined" in a 10x4 room by themselves, were forced to use a bucket to use the restroom in, and were only fed bread, fruit, rice, and beans.

Both men said they were duct taped and handcuffed and spent more than a month in "quarantine," according to the lawsuit.

The men demand compensatory damages, punitive damages, consequential and other derivative damages, and a trial by jury.