Man dies in skiing accident at Snowshoe Resort

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) - A man has died after being severely injured in a skiing accident at Snowshoe Ski Resort.

The resort says in a statement that a 67-year-old man was skiing Saturday afternoon when he went off the official trail. He was found with severe injuries.

Members of the Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene, provided the man initial care and transported him to an ambulance. The victim was airlifted to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye, where he died.

The man's name hasn't been released.

The resort says its "heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the man's family and friends."

