Armed Robbery Reported in Marion County

Sheriff's deputies in Marion County responded to the scene of an armed robbery Monday morning.
It happened around 2:20 a.m. at the Circle K in Monongah, according to 911 officials.
Deputies said the robber had a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No further information is available at this time. Stick with 12 News for the latest on this developing story.
