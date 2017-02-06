Armed Robbery Reported in Marion County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Armed Robbery Reported in Marion County

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Talotta, Anchor/Reporter
Sheriff's deputies in Marion County responded to the scene of an armed robbery Monday morning.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. at the Circle K in Monongah, according to 911 officials.

Deputies said the robber had a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No further information is available at this time. Stick with 12 News for the latest on this developing story.

