Fire Damages Taylor County Home

Fire damaged a home in Taylor County on Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Eby Road, according to the Grafton Fire Department.

Fire departments from Grafton, Fellowsville, Newburg, Flemington, and Boothsville all responded to the scene, along with Taylor County EMS.

No word on what caused the fire.

