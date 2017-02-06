Morgantown Police Investigating Downtown Robbery - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown Police Investigating Downtown Robbery

Morgantown police are investigating a reported robbery at a local business Friday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Dahlia's on Spruce Street, according to a press release from police.

An employee told police that a black man, wearing a dark-colored hoodie pulled tightly around his head, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.  The robber never showed a weapon, said police, and no one was injured.

The robber wore a dark hoodie, white socks on his hands and black pants.

Anyone with any information can contact the Morgantown Detective Division at (304) 284-7522.

