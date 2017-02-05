Rock Cave Hosts Groundhog Festival

This past Thursday various weather-predicting groundhogs around the country made their guesses regarding the length of winter.

But residents of Rock Cave celebrated Groundhog Day through Sunday afternoon.

The 2nd Annual Groundhog Festival featured live music, art and food.

Mary Hyre, craft organizer, said their community enjoys coming together.

"We love to fellowship, and anytime we can have our community come together, and especially on Sunday after church come together for a gospel sing is so uplifting and heart warming."

Hyre says the community has plans to hold the festival again next year.