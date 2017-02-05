Chinese Spring Festival Party Held at WVU



The Chinese Students & Scholars Association (CSSA) at WVU held a Chinese Spring Festival party in the Mountainlair Ballrooms this evening.

This is to celebrate the Chinese new year which is the year of the rooster.

Students, staff, and families gathered for this event to enjoy Performances from acts out of Pittsburgh, as well as from WVU.

"This is a time for people to just take time out to celebrate, and to keep our cultures going, and to share our culture with everyone here," said Dong Gao, CSSA Board Member.

Guests were able to experience food from the Chinese culture at the event, including dumplings, Peking ducks, and shrimp dishes.