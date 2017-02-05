Cheerleading Squad Holds Spaghetti Dinner to Prepare for Disney Trip

An All Star Cheer Squad held a Spaghetti Dinner Sunday at the Weston Volunteer Fire Department to help send their team to the happiest place on earth.



"They're all just excited because we're going to Disney World. We have some girls that have never been there. It's not like you can just pack up and go to Disney World any day, so it's really exciting," said Lindsey Williams, Coach for the Gym 3 Rubies Cheer Squad.

The Gym 3 Rubies traveling Cheer squad in Weston has the opportunity to travel to Disney for a Cheer Competition, but not without a little help from the community through a special spaghetti Dinner and several other fundraisers.

"We've been doing tag days, as well as we're selling Krispy Kreme Donuts, and McDonald's Cards," said Jennifer Grindo, Cheer Mom.

The team won a partially paid bid to go to internationals at Disney on March 18th and 19th.

"When they realized it was them, it was just complete eruption and they started jumping up and down, we're going to Disney! So, it's a really big competition for them, it will probably be the biggest one they've been to yet," said Jennifer Grindo.

Girls on the team are from Lewis, and Braxton Counties along with Buckhannon, ranging in age from 7 to 11.

"So, they're pretty dedicated, three days a week they come to Weston, and they practice either three hours or two hours at every practice," said Jennifer Grindo.

Coaches make sure that the team is always performing to the best of their ability.

"Hard work, just going over builds, facials, motions, the routine, over and over again, constantly. Us dropping them, fixing them, hounding them for doing something wrong, not smiling not being tight, just anything like that, constantly, all the time," said Lindsey Williams.

"We have been practicing really hard and trying to learn all of our routine," said Jelyn West, Cheerleader.

Several from the community showed support for the team at the spaghetti dinner which featured 15 vendors and a raffle with items donated from each vendor.

If you'd like a sneak a peak at the entire routine that the squad will be performing in Disney, you can catch it at the Lewis County High School Boys Basketball Game on February 9th.