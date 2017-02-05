Super Bowl Causes Rush For Pizza Delivery

Super Bowl Sunday means pizza for most parties.
With a rush of calls right around kick off, pizza places get ready for the game well in advance. Domino's in Clarksburg is used to the Super Bowl Rush. Assistant Manager Tammy Kerns says it's all about preparation.
"We'll have a few shelves up and we'll have our pans and cheesy bread shelves, parm bites ready..and we'll be stocked and ready to rock," said Kerns.
Domino's is expecting their busiest rush right around now and doesn't plan to slow down until the end of the game.
