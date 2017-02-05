Fire Damages House in Shinnston - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fire Damages House in Shinnston

By Elayna Conard, Harrison, Ritchie, and Doddridge County Reporter
A fire engulfed a home early Sunday morning in Shinnston, but a smoke detector there saved the life of a woman inside. 

The Shinnston Fire Department arrived at the scene on the 400 block of East Avenue and issued a second alarm for assistance by Spelter, Nutter Fort, and Bridgeport fire departments.

The only person home at the time made it out of the house thanks to a working smoke detector, according to the Shinnston Fire Department. Fire crews said the fire was caused by a gas space heater. 

