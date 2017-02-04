'Love Your Heart' Screening Hosted by the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute



Saturday the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute hosted its annual "Women Love Your Heart" as part of Heart Health Month.

Heart Disease ranks as the number one killer for women across the nation. The Women Love Your Heart Event is a complete educational experience that is free of charge to those in the area wanting a check-up on their heart health.

"We have women come in and do screenings, they get to know their numbers, and then we put those numbers together for them, to show them opportunities where they can make improvement for healthy heart living," said Denise Palmer, inventory clinic manager for the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute.

Patient, Semoa Brown, attended the event to learn more about her heart.

"But you need to know what's going on within. So, I thought it was an opportunity to investigate a little bit deeper, especially when it comes to issues of heart, and I don't have heart problems or family with heart problems, but I wanted to know a little bit more," said Brown.

Brown found out that heart attacks don't only affect the elderly.

"I know that I'm not young, I'm sort of middle aged, but I never thought that someone even younger than myself could have a heart attack, so that was eye opening for me," said Brown.

"I think it's important that they learn their risk factors, and that they know what their risk factors are, and ways to improve upon that," said Denise Palmer.

Risk factors include hypertension, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high sugars, family history, a sedentary lifestyle, and high bmi numbers.

"Often times the signs of heart disease don't manifest in everyday situations and so having a screening done helps us to understand where you are, helps us understand what risk factors you might have, and gets you the care that you may need, without even knowing it. So, it's always a good opportunity to get screened," said Travis White, Clinical Assistant Professor in the WVU School of Pharmacy.