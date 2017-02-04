Main Street March for Human Rights Held in Morgantown

Saturday Americans took to the streets to show support for refugees and immigrants around the world and many other rights for citizens.

This Main Street March for Human Rights was held Saturday afternoon in Morgantown and is a grass-roots mobilization now spreading across the country.

They gathered at the Mon County courthouse and made their way to Senator Capito's office, finishing off the route at the Mountainlair of West Virginia University.

Locals in town gathered for several different causes, including healthcare.

" The possibility of us losing healthcare or the affordable care act and wiping that out, including responsibility under the states, would wipe us out financially," said Alice Meehan, marcher.

There are more marches planned for the future in several cities and towns across the country. To find more information about the marches, you can e-mail mainstreetmarch@gmail.com or follow them on twitter: @mainstreetmarch.