4-H Club Participates in Dance Day - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

4-H Club Participates in Dance Day

Posted: Updated:
MORGANTOWN -

The 4-H Club invited members and family for a day of creative arts at WVU.

Participants toured the WVU Arts Museum where they got a tour and created an art project.

Micalyn Stump, Interim Program Coordinator, said she wants members to see what WVU has to offer.

"We do offer a lot of programs throughout the year, a lot of athletic events. But we do have a strong interest from our members in the creative arts."

The group ended the day with the 'Dance Now' show. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.