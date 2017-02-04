4-H Club Participates in Dance Day

The 4-H Club invited members and family for a day of creative arts at WVU.
Participants toured the WVU Arts Museum where they got a tour and created an art project.
Micalyn Stump, Interim Program Coordinator, said she wants members to see what WVU has to offer.
"We do offer a lot of programs throughout the year, a lot of athletic events. But we do have a strong interest from our members in the creative arts."
The group ended the day with the 'Dance Now' show.
