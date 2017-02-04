Anti-Devos Demonstration Held Outside of Senator Capito's Office



Saturday in Morgantown, a demonstration was held outside of Senator Capito's Office.

Union leaders, teachers, parents, students, and community members joined together in calling for Senator Capito to vote against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

This was the opportunity for demonstrators to make their voices heard one final time before Monday's confirmation vote and urge Senator Capito to stand on the side of public education.

"It's just a horrible situation, that we cannot afford to put up with. I applaud Senator Manchin for voting no and I just urge Senator Shelley Moore Capito to do what here constituents are urging her to do and that is vote no on Betsy DeVos," said David McQuain, West Virginia Education Association(WVEA)

Saturday's demonstration was organized by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and AFT-WV.