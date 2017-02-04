Super Bowl Snack

We all know the Super Bowl is about way more than just football. From the halftime show, to ads and of course, food.
If you're headed out tomorrow for a last minute Super Bowl gathering, here's a recipe for a quick and easy dish.
Party Queso Dip
Ingredients:
Ground Beef
Cheese (Velveeta is easiest)
Salsa (Ro-Tel is a great option)
Taco Seasoning
Tortilla Chips
Jalapenos (optional)
Diced Onion (optional)
1. Brown ground beef. Once it's thoroughly cooked drain excess liquid, add a splash of water and taco seasoning.
2. Melt cheese, this can be done over low heat on the stove top or in the microwave.
3. Mix ground beef, cheese and salsa together. Depending on the salsa you choose, it might be best to drain excess liquid. (If you have extra time adding jalapeños and a diced onion adds extra flavor.)
4. Pair with your favorite tortilla chips and enjoy!
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.