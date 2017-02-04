Super Bowl Snack

We all know the Super Bowl is about way more than just football. From the halftime show, to ads and of course, food.

If you're headed out tomorrow for a last minute Super Bowl gathering, here's a recipe for a quick and easy dish.

Party Queso Dip

Ingredients:

Ground Beef

Cheese (Velveeta is easiest)

Salsa (Ro-Tel is a great option)

Taco Seasoning

Tortilla Chips

Jalapenos (optional)

Diced Onion (optional)

1. Brown ground beef. Once it's thoroughly cooked drain excess liquid, add a splash of water and taco seasoning.

2. Melt cheese, this can be done over low heat on the stove top or in the microwave.

3. Mix ground beef, cheese and salsa together. Depending on the salsa you choose, it might be best to drain excess liquid. (If you have extra time adding jalapeños and a diced onion adds extra flavor.)

4. Pair with your favorite tortilla chips and enjoy!