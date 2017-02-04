Neighbors Take Action in Clarksburg

The fight against drugs has gone door to door...from climbing stairs...to ringing door bells..and knocking, one group is hitting the streets to stop addiction.

Neighbors in Action hopes that the flier they leave at the doors of these houses reaches somebody in need.

They walk the streets and a leave a flier that has resources for addicts to use to start the recovery process...and the group says its already working.

Wayne Worth with Neighbors In Action said, "It only took maybe a minute and a half two minute conversation with someone and handed them this flier and then she got a friend request on Facebook and also a message that said thank you for giving me this information because my son...he's been struggling with addiction and he took this flier off the refrigerator and he kept putting it back on the refrigerator and now he's in detox."

The mission for Neighbors in Action is simple.

"We're just good neighbors that just love our community...love our neighbors and care," said Worth.

The group has walked the Adamston area for the last few weeks but they aren't stopping there.

Right now Neighbors in Action is focused in Clarksburg but their mission is expanding across other counties like Randolph and Barbour and reaching all over the state..because after all, every body has a neighbor.