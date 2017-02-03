Women Gather in Grafton to learn about Heart Health

February is Heart Health month and to recognize this, a group in Grafton taught women the many ways they can keep their hearts healthy.

Heart disease is the number one killer for women in the U.S. A group of women gathered at the 'All Aboard Grafton' location on Friday evening to learn how to care for their hearts.

In honor of the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day, the Planned Approach to Community Health Coalition in Grafton partnered with the WVU Heart and Vascular Center to hold their Love Your Heart Event.

"If we can educate people to recognize the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, or a stroke, then we can save lives," said Ida Bowman, Nursing Director at Grafton-Taylor County Health Department.

A cardiologist from the WVU Heart and Vascular Center gave the women preventive actions they can take to avoid heart disease. This includes The American Heart Association Simple Seven which is to stop smoking, manage your blood pressure, control cholesterol, lose weight, get active, reduce blood sugar, and of course, eat well.

"Eating a heart healthy diet that is high in unsaturated fats, the good fats like avocados and olive oil, and lower in the saturated fats such as lard and butter, as well as limiting the red meats, and eating more of the fishes and stuff like that," said Samantha Crites, Assistant Professor at WVU School of Medicine in the Division of Cardiology.

It's important for women to recognize signs of a heart attack, which are different than those that men experience.

"Men, they most often associate their heart attack with like a chest pressure, nausea, vomiting, sweating. Women a lot of times won't have the chest pressure, they'll have an overwhelming sense of fatigue. ometimes, they'll just have the sweating and the nausea, vomiting. Sometimes they'll have the chest pain that is typical such as radiating down the arm and up into the neck. But a lot of women will present with back pain in between their shoulder blades. Things like that," said Crites.

The Taylor County Health Department also offered blood pressure checks along with other screenings.

"It's very important to know what your risks are and what you can do to prevent it," said Mary Myers, member of the Planned Approach to Community Health Coalition (PATCH Coalition).