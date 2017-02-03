Fire Damages Home in Clarksburg

Fire crews were called to a home in Clarksburg Friday evening.
The fire happened on Milford Street near the former Riverbend Motel.
Clarksburg Fire and Police Departments and the Harrison County Emergency Squad arrived on scene to find a working fire.
One woman was home at the time but there are no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
