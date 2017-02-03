Fairmont State Receives Generous Donation

Fairmont State students now have more opportunities for scholarships thanks to a very generous donation.



FSU recently received $2.5 million through the Elva v. Schoolnic trust.



Schoolnic and her husband were prominent figures in Fairmont and gave back to FSU throughout their lives.

The money will be used for general scholarships and in the school of business.

"The impact to students is the most important and most beneficial for a scholarship this size," said R.J. Gimbl, Fairmont State Foundation Ceo. "It really is transformational and makes a big impact, not only to reward students that are deserving of scholarships but also provide opportunity to students that may not have been able to attend school should they not receive this kind of support."



This is the largest gift to Fairmont State in the school's history.