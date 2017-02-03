Harrison County Prevention Partnership Monthly Meeting

Friday, a packed room shared ideas with the Harrison County Prevention Partnership for organizations to connect and join together to fight against drugs.



Dismas Charities of Clarksburg and Addicts Lives Matter were just two of the many groups sharing their latest successes in fighting drug addiction.

Another topic, wellness, was also discussed.

The Family Resource Network hopes to start providing activities like budgeting classes and group exercise.

Jo Anne McNemar of the Prevention Partnership said, "In our monthly meetings, we have different people that come... we have people that come consistently... what's encouraging is that people do want to help other people, people do want to help through prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery in Harrison County."



The next meeting for Harrison County Prevention Partnership will be March 7 at 6 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport.