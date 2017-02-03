Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Discuss Economic Forecast

The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce took a look at its economic forecast today at its first business and breakfast meeting of the year.



WVU Director of Business and Economic Research John Deskins spoke about the different regions of the state and their economic strengths.



He said Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties lead the state in most economic and business growth categories.

"The employment number is so much stronger here compared to the state average," said Deskins. "The unemployment number, income growth, the GDP growth, all the statistics that you would think of when you characterize an economy we're just not just a little bit better than the state average we're a lot better than the state average."



The chamber will hold eight more breakfast sessions this year.