Tax on Mineral Rights Increases

The Harrison County Commission heard concerns from landowners today about the increase in tax for mineral rights. Whether the mineral rights are in reserve or are producing, landowners are seeing an increase from sixty dollars an acre in taxes to ninety dollars... and they don't understand why.

Denise Palmer, natural resource coordinator for the Harrison County Assessor's Office said, "The main issue is the reserve rate for oil and gas. The mineral owners in the county do not understand why their reserve rates have increased dramatically and they have. It's because of lease activity in the county over the last five years."



Landowners can get questions answered at the Harrison County Assessor's office.