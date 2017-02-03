Davis & Elkins College Hosts Archaeologist

Davis & Elkins College has been hosting an archaeologist for the last several weeks to prepare and identify artifacts.

The Stirrup Gallery on D&E campus houses more than 6,000 Native American artifacts dating back several hundred years.

The college was awarded a grant through the Native American Graves Protection and Reparation Act to research and study artifacts within the collection.

Archaeologist Richard Rosencrance says, “luckily there’s a lot of pottery and a lot of basketry that has distinctive styles that we through some of those early efforts and researchers in the past few decades we can attribute certain styles of basketry or pottery to specific cultural groups.”

Mark Lanham, coordinator of special collections, says the gallery looks forward to identifying items.

Lanham welcomes any and all visitors to the gallery. Artifacts are available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.