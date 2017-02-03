Fairmont State Professor To Perform At Carnegie Hall

A Fairmont State University adjunct professor will soon make her way to Carnegie Hall for a special performance.



Angela Reynolds was chosen for a recital at the prestigious music venue. She was the only flutist from the U.S. to perform as a winner of The London Grand Prize Virtuoso International Music Competition at the Elgar Room at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She was then chosen as an Excellent Special Prize Winner for the New York Golden Classical Music Awards.

She teaches flute at Fairmont State and has been playing since sixth grade.



Reynolds said this is a milestone for her.



"I'm still very young as a musician so it's truly meaningful. Professionally, I don't know what that will lead to but I do hope that it will lead to, for me, personally and professionally, to at least the hope that I could have my own full recital there one day," she said.

Reynolds will perform at Carnegie Hall in March. You can find out more about Reynolds and her music here and here.