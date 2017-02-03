A Jane Austen Valentine's Day

If you still do not have plans for Valentine’s Day, head down to the Elkins/Randolph County Public Library.

The Friends of the Library organization is hosting a Jane Austen themed romantic tea party which will have a host of finger foods, tea, and period costumes.

Workers will be dressed up in romantic era fashions and participants are encouraged to do the same.

Stephanie Murphy hopes the event will bring in community members and begin a new relationship with the library.

“It’s just a quick stop inviting everyone to stop into the library,” says Murphy.

During the event, a signed copy of a Nicholas Sparks romance novel will be raffled off.

The library is planning to host more events in the near future, including a derby-themed gala.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the library website and Facebook page.