City Officials Rename Event Center in Elkins

Following the unexpected death of longtime Parks and Recreation Director Phil Gainer, city officials have decided to rename the Elkins Recreation and Event Center.

The Facility will be renamed in Gainer’s honor as the Phil Gainer Community Center.

Chris Lee, the current facility manager, says the name change is a great way to honor Gainer’s legacy.

“Phil devoted his entire career to the advancement of parks and recreation here in Elkins,” said Lee. “When you look around town you see his combination of his life’s work.”

The new name will be celebrated by an event in late April early May, just in time for spring. A new sign will be unveiled at the event and community members are encouraged to attend and share their fond memories.