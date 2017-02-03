New Fairmont Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening

A new restaurant in Fairmont is celebrating its grand opening the weekend of Feb. 3-5.



What started out as the lounge bar and grill changed into a more family-friendly restaurant as the Hilltop Grill.

The menu features items like burgers, wings and salads. A full service bar and pool table area is also included.

The owner says he likes to put his own spin on popular lunch and dinner.

"Our big seller is the steak and cheese Sloppy Joe burger which is pounds of steak, mushrooms, onions tossed over on Texas Toast. Everybody looks at a steak and cheese as a sub sandwich," said Revel Williams, owner. "I thought I'd give it a little twist."



The Hilltop Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.