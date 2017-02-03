MDHD Dentistry Give Kids a Smile

Friday was a favorite day of the year for Monongalia County Health Department Dentistry as they gave area children a reason to show off their teeth for “Give Kids a Smile Day.”

“One of the goals in our mission statement is to provide services for the residents of Monongalia County, so it’s important for us to reach out to all of Mon County,” said Dr. Dan Carrier with MCHD Dentistry. “A lot of people have dental insurance. A lot of people in West Virginia have Medicaid, but there’s a portion in West Virginia that doesn’t have either and sometimes dental care there’s hurdles to receiving dental care because of the cost.”

Those hurdles weren’t a problem for 50 area children who received free exams as part of “Give Kids a Smile Day”. This is a national event through the American Dental Association that takes place at 1,500 different locations.

The ADA and MCHD recommend children see a dentist at one year old, but for some patients that isn’t an option without this day.

“Unfortunately if we see a child when for the first time when their teeth hurt, sometimes that visit is not as pleasant as it would be if we were seeing them for just a cleaning,” said Dr. Carrier. “That’s one of the biggest reason we stress routine visits is because it helps us to build a relationship.”

“Give Kids a Smile Day isn’t just about the dental exam. It’s also about educating the children and their parents on how to keep their teeth pearly white and healthy.

“Through your actions and inaction at home, the parents have a huge role in the health of the child’s teeth,” said Dr. Carrier. “By getting a child in early, starting that relationship not only with the child but with the parent, it helps us get better outcomes down the road.”