Students Compete to Represent WV in National Science Bowl

More than 40 teams of middle and high school students are competing on Friday and Saturday to see who will represent West Virginia in the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl.

Teams of four or five students will go through two days of rounds of engineering, math, and science questions as well as hands on activities to determine the winners.

This is the 27th year for the West Virginia Regional Science Bowl, hosted by the National Energy Technology Laboratory and West Virginia University.

“This helps encourage them and give them an extracurricular activity, which is just as important as any extracurricular sport they might be engaged in,” said Kirk Gerdes, Coordinator of the West Virginia Regional Science Bowl. “It really encourages them to pursue or consider science and technology education in college and careers uh long term.”

24 high school and 20 middle school teams participated after winning local tournaments including two teams from Bridgeport High School, Elkins High School, two teams from Morgantown High School, University High School, Webster County High School, two teams from Mountaineer Middle School, St. Francis Middle School, and two teams from Suncrest Middle School.

Each round has around 25 questions, with a bonus question awarded for a correct answer. Teams compete first in a round robin tournament, then double elimination rounds on Saturday and the team with the most points win.

The overall winners will be announced Saturday afternoon. They’ll head to the national competition and represent West Virginia in Washington D.C. from April 27 to May 1.