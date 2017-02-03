Fairmont Man Arrested After Police Find Heroin Packaged to Sell - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fairmont Man Arrested After Police Find Heroin Packaged to Sell

FAIRMONT -

A Fairmont man was arrested Thursday after police said they found him in possession of heroin packaged to sell.

Travis Gatian, 31, had 21 bags of heroin on him while in the backseat of a vehicle during a traffic stop on 8th Street, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Police also found 50 empty bags under Gatian's seat.  The bags are typically used to package heroin, police said.  Police also found digital scales and other packaging materials in the vehicle.

Gatian is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
 

