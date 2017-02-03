UPDATE: Man Dead After Deputy-Involved Shooting in Grafton

UPDATE (2/3/17 at 5:20 p.m.):

Daniel McMasters, 38, was shot and killed by Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin Friday afternoon, according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord.

Bord said Austin shot McMasters in self-defense.

McMasters was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender and did not show up for his arraignment in court, Bord said. A capias warrant was issued for McMasters on Monday.

Deputies and police were attempting to serve the warrant Friday when McMasters pointed a gun at Austin, Bord said.

ORIGINAL:

A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Grafton Friday.

Law enforcement responded to an incident on Pearl Street at approximately 12:40 p.m., according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord.

A Taylor County sheriff's deputy shot the man. The man was, then, taken by ambulance to Grafton City Hospital but died before he could be flown by HealthNet, Bord said.

West Virginia State Police will investigate the incident.