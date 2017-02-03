Banks District Volunteer Fire Department Visits Local Students to Celebrate Their Good Behavior

The Banks District Volunteer Fire Department joined local first grade students for lunch today to celebrate their good behavior.

Rock Cave Elementary School is encouraging its students to behave respectfully in part by rewarding students. Well-behaved students can choose from a number of prizes including bringing a stuffed animal to school, enjoying a shoeless day and having lunch with a firefighter.

"We want in our small community to keep our kids tied (to the community) and know who these people are," said principal Amanda Craig. "(We want) to be able to bring them in when we're reinforcing positive behavior and respectful, responsible students. It's kind of a win-win."

The three first grade students said they enjoyed being able to talk throughout lunch with the fire department.