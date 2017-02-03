Fairmont Man Accused of Sexual Abuse

A Fairmont man was arrested Friday after police said he touched an 8-year-old boy inappropriately.

Jonathan Talkington, 29, allegedly made sexual contact with the boy multiple times in 2016. The child told West Virginia State Police that Talkington would come into his bedroom at night and touch him inappropriately.

Talkington told police he was innocent and that the boy's family had coached him to make the allegations.

Talkington and the boy's mother had previously been charged with child neglect by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Talkington is charged with one count of sexual abuse by a custodian and one count of second-degree sexual abuse. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail, in lieu of $80,000 bond.