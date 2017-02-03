UPDATE: Man Wanted for I-79 Stabbing Arrested in Fairmont

A man accused of stabbing a woman along I-79 on January 23 was arrested Friday.

Joseph Taylor, 26, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service at approximately 11:15 a.m. at a home on Pup Run Road in Fairmont, according to USMS officials.

Taylor allegedly stabbed a woman in the hand and chest while riding in a vehicle along I-79, near the Prickett's Fort exit. Taylor refused to take the woman to the hospital, authorities said, and he kept driving. They stopped at a stop light in downtown Morgantown, and the woman jumped out of the vehicle and screamed for help, USMS officials said.

The USMS got involved in the case on January 31. It located Taylor hiding in a closet at the home. The vehicle the stabbing allegedly occurred in was found in a wooded area near the home, USMS officials said.

Taylor will be arraigned Friday afternoon and sent to the North Central Regional Jail.