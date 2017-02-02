UPDATE: Fire in Preston County Kills 60-Year-Old Man

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Thursday evening in Preston County.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. on Squires Run Road, just south of Arthurdale, according to 911 officials.

A 60-year-old man was killed in the fire, according to the fire marshal's office.

The fire is undetermined in cause due to the severity, officials said, and it is unknown whether or not there were working smoke alarms.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

