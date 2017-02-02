Panel Discussion Held at FSU to Discuss Temporary Immigration Ban

The temporary immigration ban has raised concerns across the country.

Here in North Central West Virginia, Fairmont State University held a panel to discuss the effects it will have on their international students.

Fairmont State University has nearly 100 international students. The panel, featuring staff from the University, reassured the students that several members from the community are standing up for them.

"Its important for us to have that diversity in our classes, so international students coming to universities, it's a plus for the students and it's a plus for the campus," said Dr. Greg Noone, Director of National Security and Intelligence Program at FSU.

Panelists said that students should always stay in compliance.

"Students here at the university cannot work outside of the university. They can work a university job, maybe in a financial aid department, something like that for 20 hours a week. They can't go beyond 20 hours a week, so little technical things like that are things that usually trip people up in immigration law," said Noone.

"All it needs is one glitch as an excuse for you to be denied entry or denied a visa," said panelist Dr. Mahmood Hossain, Associate Professor of Computer Science.

Another worry for international students on campus, is whether or not they will be able to see family.

"Just working out if they should go home over the summer. Obviously with the country ban and stuff like that, it's going to be a little bit tricky for some students going home and then coming back, that was probably my main concern today," said Thomas Liddy, International student from Australia.

Noone said that it is a positive thing to have international students in the U.S.

"And one of the ways that we engage to the world is by having their young people come here, learn about us, love us, and then go back to their countries and someday they rise to positions of authority or power in their country, and they have a positive view of America. From a national security, international relations perspective, this is something we want," said Noone.