Addicts Lives Matter Raise Awareness About Drug Epidemic

Addicts Lives Matter as well as a few other groups spoke to Clarksburg City Council Thursday night about the drug epidemic in the area. The group invited council and everyone in attendance to come to a heroin awareness walk in the Adamston area of Clarksburg on Saturday at noon.

Addicts Lives Matter also spoke about finding solutions to the area drug problem.

“Well there were two overdoses last night (Wednesday night), one girl was on life support, um the other boy he made it out okay, but I guess the bad batch (of drugs) is making its way back her again. So, everybody needs to be aware of that,” said Kelli Hagerman, vice president of Addicts Lives Matter.

To combat the issues of drug abuse Addicts Live Matters says having the right resources important.

“Drugs affect every walk of life, and if we can get information out there that will give someone the opportunity to maybe get some help then that’s one more life that we may have possibly saved. So, the more information you get out there the better,” said Cathy Goings, Mayor of Clarksburg.

Mayor Goings also said she is meeting with groups to help plan a drug prevention awareness walk in March.