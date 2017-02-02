Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont Lifted

UPDATE:



The City of Fairmont has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for Squibb Wilson Blvd and the surrounding area.

The City of Fairmont Water Department will be shutting off the water to work on a main line.

The shut off will affect Squibb Wilson Blvd and the surrounding area. The City of Fairmont is working to repair the water line.

If you experience low water pressure, a loss of water or water discoloration, do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Please contact The Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on February 3 after 3 p.m. to determine if the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.